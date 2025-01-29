Drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad to be disrupted

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a two-day disruption in drinking water supply on Saturday, February 1.

This disruption starting at 10 am on February 1 and lasting for six hours is due to essential repairs at the 132 KV bulk load feeder PT at Nasarla Pally Substation.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

Miralam

Kishan Bagh

Aljubail Colony

Shastripuram

Santosh Nagar

Vinay Nagar

Saidabad

Chanchal Guda

Asmangarh

Yakutpura

Madannapet

Mahaboob Mansion

Bhojagutta

Sheikhpet

Boggulunta

Afzal Ganj

Alla Banda

Narayana Guda

Adik Met

Shivam Road

Also Read Hyderabad areas to face 24-hour drinking water supply disruption

Chilakal Guda

Jubilee Hills

Film Nagar

Prashasan Nagar

Thattikhana

Tarnaka

Lalapet

Boudh Nagar

Mared Pally

Control Room

Railways

MES

Cantonment

Prakash Nagar

Patigadda

Rishat Nagar

Aliabad

Mysore

Bandlaguda

Hashmatpet

Ferozguda

Gautam Nagar

Saheb Nagar

Vaishalinagar

Alkapuri

BN Reddy Nagar

Vanasthalipuram

Auto Nagar

Mahendra Hills

Yelugutta

Ramanthapur

Uppal

Nacharam

Habsiguda

Chilkangar

Devendranagar

Gachibowli

Madhapur

Ayyappa Society

Cauvery Hills

Madhuban

Durgangarh

Budvel

Sulemangarh

Golden Heights

Hardware Park

Dharma Sai

Gandhanguda

Boduppal

Mallikarjuna Nagar

Manik Chand

Chengicherla

Bharat Nagar

Anand Nagar Cross Roads

Peerjadiguda

Mirpet

Kurmaguda

Lenin Nagar

Bandungpet

Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.

Restoration of Normal Supply

Hyderabad water board has assured the public that repair work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The normal drinking water supply is expected to restored at 4pm on the same day.

3rd in January

Residents of Hyderabad faced a two-day water supply disruption from 6 am on January 6 to January 7, lasting 48 hours, due to pipeline repairs on the Kalabgur-Lingampalli stretch of the Manjeera water supply scheme phase-1.

On January 11, a 24-hour disruption occurred due to maintenance at Mir Alam filter beds and cleaning of the Himayathsagar reservoir’s forebay. The work at Mir Alam filter beds included cleaning the settling tanks and inlet channels.



