Drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad to be disrupted

This disruption starting at 10 am on February 1 and lasting for six hours is due to essential repairs at the 132 KV bulk load feeder PT at Nasarla Pally Substation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 29th January 2025 7:04 pm IST
Partial drinking water disruption in several arts of Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a two-day disruption in drinking water supply on Saturday, February 1.

This disruption starting at 10 am on February 1 and lasting for six hours is due to essential repairs at the 132 KV bulk load feeder PT at Nasarla Pally Substation.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
  • Miralam
  • Kishan Bagh
  • Aljubail Colony
  • Shastripuram
  • Santosh Nagar
  • Vinay Nagar
  • Saidabad
  • Chanchal Guda
  • Asmangarh
  • Yakutpura
  • Madannapet
  • Mahaboob Mansion
  • Bhojagutta
  • Sheikhpet
  • Boggulunta
  • Afzal Ganj
  • Alla Banda
  • Narayana Guda
  • Adik Met
  • Shivam Road
Also Read
Hyderabad areas to face 24-hour drinking water supply disruption
  • Chilakal Guda
  • Jubilee Hills
  • Film Nagar
  • Prashasan Nagar
  • Thattikhana
  • Tarnaka
  • Lalapet
  • Boudh Nagar
  • Mared Pally
  • Control Room
  • Railways
  • MES
  • Cantonment
  • Prakash Nagar
  • Patigadda
  • Rishat Nagar
  • Aliabad
  • Mysore
  • Bandlaguda
  • Hashmatpet
  • Ferozguda
  • Gautam Nagar
  • Saheb Nagar
  • Vaishalinagar
  • Alkapuri
  • BN Reddy Nagar
  • Vanasthalipuram
  • Auto Nagar
  • Mahendra Hills
  • Yelugutta
  • Ramanthapur
  • Uppal
  • Nacharam
  • Habsiguda
  • Chilkangar
  • Devendranagar
  • Gachibowli
  • Madhapur
  • Ayyappa Society
  • Cauvery Hills
  • Madhuban
  • Durgangarh
  • Budvel
  • Sulemangarh
  • Golden Heights
  • Hardware Park
  • Dharma Sai
  • Gandhanguda
  • Boduppal
  • Mallikarjuna Nagar
  • Manik Chand
  • Chengicherla
  • Bharat Nagar
  • Anand Nagar Cross Roads
  • Peerjadiguda
  • Mirpet
  • Kurmaguda
  • Lenin Nagar
  • Bandungpet

Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.

Restoration of Normal Supply

Hyderabad water board has assured the public that repair work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The normal drinking water supply is expected to restored at 4pm on the same day.

3rd in January

Residents of Hyderabad faced a two-day water supply disruption from 6 am on January 6 to January 7, lasting 48 hours, due to pipeline repairs on the Kalabgur-Lingampalli stretch of the Manjeera water supply scheme phase-1.

On January 11, a 24-hour disruption occurred due to maintenance at Mir Alam filter beds and cleaning of the Himayathsagar reservoir’s forebay. The work at Mir Alam filter beds included cleaning the settling tanks and inlet channels.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 29th January 2025 7:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button