Drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad to be disrupted

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a two-day disruption in drinking water supply on Saturday, February 1.
This disruption starting at 10 am on February 1 and lasting for six hours is due to essential repairs at the 132 KV bulk load feeder PT at Nasarla Pally Substation.
Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:
- Miralam
- Kishan Bagh
- Aljubail Colony
- Shastripuram
- Santosh Nagar
- Vinay Nagar
- Saidabad
- Chanchal Guda
- Asmangarh
- Yakutpura
- Madannapet
- Mahaboob Mansion
- Bhojagutta
- Sheikhpet
- Boggulunta
- Afzal Ganj
- Alla Banda
- Narayana Guda
- Adik Met
- Shivam Road
- Chilakal Guda
- Jubilee Hills
- Film Nagar
- Prashasan Nagar
- Thattikhana
- Tarnaka
- Lalapet
- Boudh Nagar
- Mared Pally
- Control Room
- Railways
- MES
- Cantonment
- Prakash Nagar
- Patigadda
- Rishat Nagar
- Aliabad
- Mysore
- Bandlaguda
- Hashmatpet
- Ferozguda
- Gautam Nagar
- Saheb Nagar
- Vaishalinagar
- Alkapuri
- BN Reddy Nagar
- Vanasthalipuram
- Auto Nagar
- Mahendra Hills
- Yelugutta
- Ramanthapur
- Uppal
- Nacharam
- Habsiguda
- Chilkangar
- Devendranagar
- Gachibowli
- Madhapur
- Ayyappa Society
- Cauvery Hills
- Madhuban
- Durgangarh
- Budvel
- Sulemangarh
- Golden Heights
- Hardware Park
- Dharma Sai
- Gandhanguda
- Boduppal
- Mallikarjuna Nagar
- Manik Chand
- Chengicherla
- Bharat Nagar
- Anand Nagar Cross Roads
- Peerjadiguda
- Mirpet
- Kurmaguda
- Lenin Nagar
- Bandungpet
Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.
Restoration of Normal Supply
Hyderabad water board has assured the public that repair work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The normal drinking water supply is expected to restored at 4pm on the same day.
3rd in January
Residents of Hyderabad faced a two-day water supply disruption from 6 am on January 6 to January 7, lasting 48 hours, due to pipeline repairs on the Kalabgur-Lingampalli stretch of the Manjeera water supply scheme phase-1.
On January 11, a 24-hour disruption occurred due to maintenance at Mir Alam filter beds and cleaning of the Himayathsagar reservoir’s forebay. The work at Mir Alam filter beds included cleaning the settling tanks and inlet channels.