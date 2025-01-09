Hyderabad areas to face 24-hour drinking water supply disruption

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by Sunday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th January 2025 9:11 am IST
No drinking water supply in these areas of Hyderabad today
Representational image

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a 24-hour disruption in the drinking water supply on Saturday.

The disruption is due to maintenance works at Mir Alam filter beds and the cleaning of the forebay at Himayathsagar reservoir. The work at Mir Alam filter beds includes cleaning settling tanks and inlet channels.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

  • Hasan Nagar
  • Kishan Bagh
  • Doodhbowli
  • Misri Gunj
  • Pathergatti
  • Darulshifa
  • Moghulpura

Moreover, the areas of Jahanuma, Chandulal Baradari, Falaknuma, and Jangammet will be partially affected.

Restoration of normal supply

Normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by Sunday.

Also Read
Residential real estate sees drop in prices in South Hyderabad

To minimize inconvenience, residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th January 2025 9:11 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button