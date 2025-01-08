Residential real estate sees drop in prices in South Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residential real estate market saw a decline in prices in South Hyderabad in 2024. However, a huge jump is seen in eastern and northern Hyderabad.

On average, the residential prices in Hyderabad have grown by 8 percent to Rs 5,974 per sq ft. However, the growth is not uniform in the city.

Hyderabad residential real estate sees jump in prices in LB Nagar

According to a report by the real estate services company Knight Frank Research, LB Nagar, which is located in eastern Hyderabad, saw an increase in prices by 11 percent in one year.

Closely trailing is Kompally with a 10 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in prices.

In 2024, the segment prices between Rs 10-20 mn remained predominant.

Following is the ticket size split of sales:

Ticket size <5 mn 5-10 mn 10-20 mn 20-50 mn 50-100 mn 100-200 mn 200-500 mn Total 2024 2650 11231 16459 5205 1080 314 35 36974 YoY change (in percent) -28 -14 36 72 39 51 217 -12 Source: Knight Frank Research

South

In South Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar, the residential real estate saw a decline in prices by 6 percent YoY. In the past six months, it declined by 11 percent.

However, in Bandlaguda, it did not decline. Rather, it increased by 3 percent YoY.

Following are the residential price movements in various locations in Hyderabad.