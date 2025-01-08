Residential real estate sees drop in prices in South Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residential real estate market saw a decline in prices in South Hyderabad in 2024. However, a huge jump is seen in eastern and northern Hyderabad.
On average, the residential prices in Hyderabad have grown by 8 percent to Rs 5,974 per sq ft. However, the growth is not uniform in the city.
Hyderabad residential real estate sees jump in prices in LB Nagar
According to a report by the real estate services company Knight Frank Research, LB Nagar, which is located in eastern Hyderabad, saw an increase in prices by 11 percent in one year.
Closely trailing is Kompally with a 10 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in prices.
In 2024, the segment prices between Rs 10-20 mn remained predominant.
Following is the ticket size split of sales:
|Ticket size
|<5 mn
|5-10 mn
|10-20 mn
|20-50 mn
|50-100 mn
|100-200 mn
|200-500 mn
|Total
|2024
|2650
|11231
|16459
|5205
|1080
|314
|35
|36974
|YoY change (in percent)
|-28
|-14
|36
|72
|39
|51
|217
|-12
South
In South Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar, the residential real estate saw a decline in prices by 6 percent YoY. In the past six months, it declined by 11 percent.
However, in Bandlaguda, it did not decline. Rather, it increased by 3 percent YoY.
Following are the residential price movements in various locations in Hyderabad.
|Location
|Micro-market
|Price range in H2 2024 (in Rs/sqft)
|12-month change
|6-month change
|Banjara Hills
|Central
|14,400 – 16,020
|8
|5
|Jubilee Hills
|Central
|13,400 – 14,034
|0
|0
|LB Nagar
|East
|6,450 – 7,307
|11
|0
|Nacharam
|East
|5,900 – 6,200
|5
|2
|Kompally
|North
|5,758 – 6,220
|10
|2
|Sainikpuri
|North
|4,800 – 5,145
|5
|0
|Rajendra Nagar
|South
|6,950 – 7,909
|-6
|-11
|Bandlaguda
|South
|7,789 – 8,789
|3
|2
|Kokapet
|West
|10,045 – 12,500
|7
|0
|Manikonda
|West
|8,500 – 9,220
|6
|0