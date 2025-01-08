Residential real estate sees drop in prices in South Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residential real estate market saw a decline in prices in South Hyderabad in 2024. However, a huge jump is seen in eastern and northern Hyderabad.

On average, the residential prices in Hyderabad have grown by 8 percent to Rs 5,974 per sq ft. However, the growth is not uniform in the city.

Hyderabad residential real estate sees jump in prices in LB Nagar

According to a report by the real estate services company Knight Frank Research, LB Nagar, which is located in eastern Hyderabad, saw an increase in prices by 11 percent in one year.

Closely trailing is Kompally with a 10 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in prices.

In 2024, the segment prices between Rs 10-20 mn remained predominant.

Following is the ticket size split of sales:

Ticket size<5 mn5-10 mn10-20 mn20-50 mn 50-100 mn100-200 mn200-500 mnTotal
202426501123116459520510803143536974
YoY change (in percent)-28-1436723951217-12
Source: Knight Frank Research
South

In South Hyderabad’s Rajendra Nagar, the residential real estate saw a decline in prices by 6 percent YoY. In the past six months, it declined by 11 percent.

However, in Bandlaguda, it did not decline. Rather, it increased by 3 percent YoY.

Following are the residential price movements in various locations in Hyderabad.

LocationMicro-marketPrice range in H2 2024 (in Rs/sqft)12-month change6-month change
Banjara HillsCentral14,400 – 16,02085
Jubilee HillsCentral13,400 – 14,03400
LB NagarEast6,450 – 7,307110
NacharamEast5,900 – 6,20052
KompallyNorth5,758 – 6,220102
SainikpuriNorth4,800 – 5,14550
Rajendra NagarSouth6,950 – 7,909-6-11
BandlagudaSouth7,789 – 8,78932
KokapetWest10,045 – 12,50070
ManikondaWest8,500 – 9,22060
Source: Knight Frank Research

