School principal in Hyderabad inappropriately touches girls, booked

Hyderabad: In yet another crime against girls, a private school principal allegedly touched students inappropriately.

The incident occurred in the school located in AS Rao Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kushaiguda police.

Girls of Hyderabad school faced ordeal during extra classes

It is alleged that the incident took place during the extra classes, which were held after regular school hours.

After facing the ordeal, four class 10 students lodged a case against the principal of the private school.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case.

Legal action

The accused has been booked under Section 74 of the BNS Act, which deals with outraging modesty, and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Police are investigating the allegation of the Hyderabad school principal inappropriately touching the girls.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and members of student organizations.

In a heated protest at the school premises, they confronted the 45-year-old principal and accused him of inappropriate conduct during evening extra classes.

The situation escalated as the crowd vandalized school property and physically assaulted the principal.

Police were alerted by local residents about the unrest. Upon reaching the scene, they managed to bring the situation under control. The accused principal, who sustained injuries during the assault, was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.