Islamabad: When it comes to unforgettable Pakistani dramas, Tere Bin tops the list and remains unmatched. The Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali starrer continues to live rent-free in fans’ hearts, even two years after it wrapped up. Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and aired on Geo TV from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, the drama created a wave that’s still going strong.

Known for its soul-touching background score and sizzling chemistry between the leads, Tere Bin didn’t just become a blockbuster, it became a phenomenon. It holds the crown as the most-watched Pakistani drama ever, with a staggering 4.2+ billion views on YouTube.

But what’s got the internet buzzing now is something no other Pakistani drama has ever achieved? 860 million views just for the promos alone!

Yes, you read that right! With 58 episodes in total, the series not only garnered massive love for its content but also saw fans waiting eagerly each week — every Wednesday and Thursday for the latest episode, making even the teasers a huge deal. The insane view count for just the promos reflects the sheer anticipation and obsession surrounding the show.

Following the finale in 2023, producer Abdullah Kadwani confirmed Season 2 on Instagram. The official announcement came in December 2023, with both Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali set to return for Tere Bin Season 2, expected to release sometime in 2025.

With numbers like these and hype that refuses to die down, all eyes are now on Tere Bin 2 and expectations are sky-high!