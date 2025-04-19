HCA orders immediate removal of Azharuddin’s signage from Uppal stadium stand

Hyderabad: The Ethics officer of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has ordered the immediate removal of the “Mohammed Azharuddin Stand” signage at Uppal stadium, declaring the former HCA president’s decision to name the North Stand after himself as a clear case of “conflict of interest.”

The ruling follows a petition filed by the Lords Cricket Club, represented by Treasurer Somna Misra, who challenged Azharuddin’s controversial decision from 2019. Azharuddin had authorised the renaming of the North Stand, formerly known as the “VVS Laxman Pavilion to honour himself, a move that has now been deemed illegal.

The Ethics Officer’s verdict cited multiple violations, primarily focusing on Rule 38 of the HCA’s Memorandum of Association, which prohibits office-bearers from making self-serving decisions.

Azharuddin, who chaired the Apex Council meeting on November 25, 2019, approved the renaming of the North Stand to his name, which the Ethics officer found to be a clear conflict of interest. The decision violated Rule 38(V), which bars office-bearers from benefiting personally from their positions.

The decision to rename the stand was outside the authority of the Apex Council, as such actions require the approval of the General Body, which was not sought in this case. The Ethics Officer also noted that Azharuddin’s comment during the meeting, “If we go by the book, we cannot do anything… we need to be beyond the book,” was a misuse of his position to bypass established protocols.

Azharuddin’s defence, which claimed the complaint was time-barred and that the renaming brought no financial gain, was rejected. The Ethics officer ruled that even the branding benefits gained from the renaming amounted to a conflict of interest.

The Ethics officer has instructed the HCA to remove the “Mohammed Azharuddin Stand” signage immediately. No tickets should carry Azharuddin’s name in the future, and the stand should be renamed back to its original title, “VVS Laxman Pavilion.”

The North Stand, named after cricket legend VVS Laxman, was renamed during Azharuddin’s tenure as HCA president from 2019 to 2023. The decision was funded by the HCA and implemented despite Laxman’s presence at the inauguration. However, the Ethics Officer ruled that Laxman’s silence did not validate the decision as it had not followed the proper approval process.

The HCA is required to comply with the ruling immediately, ensuring that the stadium’s naming conventions adhere to proper governance protocols.

(This copy has been updated along with minor changes in the headline.)