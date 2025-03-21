Ahead of IPL 2025, police tighten security at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: As the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal prepares to host the 18th edition of Tata IPL-2025, the Rachakonda police have enforced security measures for the safety of players and spectators.

A total of 2,700 police personnel will be deployed, including forces from law and order (1,218 personnel), traffic (300 personnel), TSSP/AR force (12 platoons), Octopus (2 teams), Mounted Police (10), Vajra vehicles (10), and additional teams from CCS, SB, and SOT. Fire safety will also be a priority, with four fire tenders and a firefighting squad stationed at the venue.

Gate No1 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will remain exclusive for players and VVIPs, while spectators will be allowed through designated entry points based on their ticketing. An emergency evacuation plan has been put in place for any unforeseen situations.

Additionally, strict restrictions have been imposed on prohibited items, including cameras, Bluetooth devices, cigarettes, weapons, water bottles, backpacks, and food items. The police have warned that there will be no cloakroom facility for storing confiscated items, and spectators are advised to follow the guidelines to avoid inconvenience.

With the IPL 2025 fever gripping Hyderabad, authorities urge cricket fans to cooperate with security personnel for a smooth and safe experience at the stadium.

SRH home match schedule for IPL 2025

League Matches

• March 23 (Sunday): SRH vs RR – 3:30 PM IST

• March 27 (Thursday): SRH vs LSG – 7:30 PM IST

• April 6 (Sunday): SRH vs GT – 7:30 PM IST

• April 12 (Saturday): SRH vs PBKS – 7:30 PM IST

• April 23 (Wednesday): SRH vs MI – 7:30 PM IST

• May 5 (Monday): SRH vs DC – 7:30 PM IST

• May 10 (Saturday): SRH vs KKR – 7:30 PM IST

Playoff matches in Hyderabad

May 20 (Tuesday): Qualifier 1 – 7:30 PM IST

May 21 (Wednesday): Eliminator – 7:30 PM IST



