IPL 2025 SRH matches in Hyderabad: Ticket prices, booking details

Hyderabad: The IPL 2025 season is starting soon, and cricket fans are excited! Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their first home match against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. With SRH’s strong performances last year, many fans want to watch the matches live. Here’s how you can book your tickets.

When Do SRH Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets for SRH’s first two home matches went on sale on March 7, 2025, at 11 AM IST. More tickets for other home matches will be released soon. Since tickets sell fast, it is best to book early.

Where to Buy IPL 2025 SRH Tickets?

Online Booking

Tickets are available on District.in by Zomato.

The official SRH website will redirect you to District.in.

Prices start at Rs.750 and go up to Rs.30,000, depending on the seating.

Offline Booking

Right now, there is no official confirmation about offline ticket sales. In past seasons, tickets were sold at LB Stadium, Gymkhana Grounds, and Gachibowli Stadium. If offline sales are announced, SRH will share updates.

Ticket Prices for SRH Home Matches

Prices depend on the seating area. Here is the complete price list for IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

Jio Mohammed Azharuddin North First Terrace: Rs.750

Jio Mohammed Azharuddin North Second Terrace: Rs.750

Dream 11 South West Second Terrace: Rs.1550

Kent South East Second Terrace: Rs.1550

Dream 11 South West First Terrace: Rs.1850

Kent South East First Terrace: Rs.1850

Arun Icecreams East Stand First Floor: Rs.2750

Dream 11 West Stand First Floor: Rs.2750

Lubi Pumps West Stand Ground Floor: Rs.4,500

BKT Tires East Stand Ground Floor: Rs.4,500

BKT Tires North Stand First Floor: Rs.6,500

All Seasons South West First Floor: Rs.8,000

Risers Lounge North West Ground Floor: Rs.16,000

Orange Army Lounge – North East Ground Floor: Rs.16,000

North Pavilion West Second Floor Corp Boxes: Rs.22,000

South Pavilion West Second Floor Corp Boxes: Rs.30,000

Special Offer for Fans

Fans who buy two or more tickets for the opening games will get a free SRH fan jersey!

SRH Home Match Schedule for IPL 2025

League Matches

• March 23 (Sunday): SRH vs RR – 3:30 PM IST

• March 27 (Thursday): SRH vs LSG – 7:30 PM IST

• April 6 (Sunday): SRH vs GT – 7:30 PM IST

• April 12 (Saturday): SRH vs PBKS – 7:30 PM IST

• April 23 (Wednesday): SRH vs MI – 7:30 PM IST

• May 5 (Monday): SRH vs DC – 7:30 PM IST

• May 10 (Saturday): SRH vs KKR – 7:30 PM IST

Playoff Matches in Hyderabad

May 20 (Tuesday): Qualifier 1 – 7:30 PM IST

May 21 (Wednesday): Eliminator – 7:30 PM IST

SRH fans are excited for IPL 2025! Watching a match live at Uppal Stadium is an amazing experience. Book your tickets now and support the Orange Army!