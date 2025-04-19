Mashoor since 1951: Inside Hyderabad’s beloved Famous Ice Cream

In a city where history lives in its architecture, language and stories, food, too, becomes heritage. From biryani spots to chai spots, Hyderabad’s culinary map is filled with eateries that have served generations. So, when it comes to summer treats, it is only natural for Hyderabadis to have their favourite spots.

One such spot, quietly holding on to its legacy while serving countless bowls of nostalgia, is Famous Ice Cream, nestled in the grand arches of Moazzam Jahi Market. Established in 1951, this iconic parlour has been cooling Hyderabad for over seven decades- one scoop at a time.

Siasat.com got in conversation with the third-generation torchbearer of the beloved Famous Ice Cream parlour and relived the journey, from its humble beginnings to becoming a summer staple of Hyderabad.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

Three generations, one legacy

It all started with Mohammed Haleemuddin, who opened the shop at a time when ice cream was a rare sight in Hyderabad. His decision to set up at Moazzam Jahi Market was a strategic one- its proximity to Abids, which was then considered the city’s most happening area. “While Abids still bustles with activity today, it was the Jubilee Hills and Hitech City of the 1950s,” says Mohammed Mazhar, manager at Famous Ice Cream.

The parlour was passed down from Haleemuddin to his son Mohammed Azeemuddin, who poured his heart and soul into making Famous Ice Cream a big brand. Up until 2015, Azeem sustained the business and passed it down to his son, Mohammed Asimuddin, who continues to run the parlour with the same sincerity.

While generations changed, Famous Ice Cream did not change its legacy of keeping things fresh and natural.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

The charm of hand-churned ice cream

At a time when summer menus are filled with sundaes and fancy gelatos, Famous Ice Cream sticks to its roots, and that is exactly what keeps the crowd coming. Their hand-churned ice creams, made from seasonal fruits, cream and milk, are still the star of the show.

“In the early years, we served only fruit-based ice creams. Mango, of course, was and still is the best-selling flavour. Over time, the menu expanded to include various flavours like butterscotch, pista, and chocolate in ice cream bricks, cones and sundaes,” Mazhar tells Siasat.com.

But, the soul of the parlour remains in its rustic, fruit-forward offerings. Today, the hand-churned flavours include mango, chikoo, musk melon, custard apple, jamun, lychee, strawberry and more.

Hand churning machine at Famous Ice Cream (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Hyderabad’s favourite scoop

Ask around, and you will hear stories of people making detours and patiently waiting on the white antique chairs for their scoop of nostalgia. At Moazzam Jahi Market, it is common to see grandparents introducing their grandkids to the same ice cream flavour they once enjoyed as children.

Furthermore, notable names are also fans of this parlour. “The Siasat family and the Farooqui family have been our regular patrons for decades, and they order from us for every important function”, he said.

There is a story behind the name, too. While no one knows exactly why it was named Famous, the reason has always been clear. “People used to call our ice cream ‘mashoor’, which means famous in Urdu,” says Mazhar, “and the name just stuck”.

A glimpse inside Famous Ice Cream’s freezer (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Famous Ice Cream’s competition?

“There is no competition,” says Mazhar with a smile. While this can be mistaken for arrogance, it is actually a quiet assurance that comes from decades of trust and consistency.

Over the years, many ice cream parlours have sprouted in Moazzam Jahi Market, hoping to tap into the same footfall and nostalgia, but Famous Ice Cream remains unfazed. “Our customers know the difference. They come here for the taste, the memories and because they trust what goes in their bowl,” he says.

Famous Ice Cream is a testament to the fact that legacy and simplicity always stand the test of time.