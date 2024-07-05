List of best engineering colleges in Hyderabad released; MJCET in top 10

Hyderabad: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its list of the best engineering colleges in Hyderabad, with Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), a reputed minority college, securing the second spot among private institutions.

IIRF, a non-government body that ranks various institutions, calculates ranks based on the following seven factors:

Placement Performance Teaching Learning Resources and Pedagogy Research Industry Income and Integration Placement Strategies and Support Future Orientation External Perception and International Outlook

MJCET is best among list of private engineering colleges in Hyderabad for research

According to IIRF, MJCET is the best college in the city for research. However, overall, it ranks second on the list.

Based on these seven factors, IIRF calculated the ranks of private engineering colleges in the city. The top 10 private colleges in Hyderabad are:

ICFAI Tech MJCET BITS Pilani Mahindra University Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) CVR College of Engineering MVSR Engineering College G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science Sri Indu Institute of Engineering & Technology

Also Read MJCET fee hiked – Know fees of minority colleges in Telangana

Government institutions

IIRF also ranked government engineering colleges in Hyderabad based on the same seven factors. The top government engineering institutions in the city are: