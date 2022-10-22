MJ engineering college fee hiked – Know fees of minority colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: After the Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC), the fee of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) increased by over 13 percent.

The MJ college fee was Rs. 1.1 lakh per annum and now jumped to Rs. 1.25 lakh per annum. The fee of the college is the highest among the Muslim minority engineering colleges in Telangana.

Among the 159 private engineering colleges in Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum for the next three years.

List of Muslim minority colleges in Telangana and their fees

While MJ College of Engineering and Technology is going to collect the highest fee among the Muslim minority colleges in Telangana, the second highest fee will be collected by Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology will be charging Rs. 93 thousand per annum for engineering courses.

Following is the list of the Muslim minority colleges in Telangana and their fees (Whose fees are hiked by GO)

College Name Fee fixed SHADAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 50000 MUMTAZ COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING &TECHNOLOGY 45000 MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND

TECHNOLOGY 125000 AZIZA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 45000 SHADAN WOMEN’S COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING &

TECHNOLOGY 55000 DECCAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 76000 NAWAB SHAH ALAM KHAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 60000 SANA ENGINEERING COLLEGE 67000 DR. VRK WOMEN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY 45000 LORDS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY 93000

Other fees

Apart from Tuition fees, the students have to pay other fees. They are a one-time payment of Rs. 2000 towards admission fee, Rs. 1000 per annum towards students related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum towards Common Services, and a one-time payment of Rs. 1000 towards the library and laboratory deposit.

Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges

Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.

The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.