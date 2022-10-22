MJ engineering college fee hiked – Know fees of minority colleges in Telangana

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 22nd October 2022 11:13 am IST
MJ engineering college
MJ engineering college

Hyderabad: After the Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC), the fee of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) increased by over 13 percent.

The MJ college fee was Rs. 1.1 lakh per annum and now jumped to Rs. 1.25 lakh per annum. The fee of the college is the highest among the Muslim minority engineering colleges in Telangana.

Among the 159 private engineering colleges in Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum for the next three years.

MS Education Academy

List of Muslim minority colleges in Telangana and their fees

While MJ College of Engineering and Technology is going to collect the highest fee among the Muslim minority colleges in Telangana, the second highest fee will be collected by Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology will be charging Rs. 93 thousand per annum for engineering courses.

Following is the list of the Muslim minority colleges in Telangana and their fees (Whose fees are hiked by GO)

College NameFee fixed
SHADAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY50000
MUMTAZ COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING &TECHNOLOGY45000
MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND
TECHNOLOGY		125000
AZIZA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY45000
SHADAN WOMEN’S COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING &
TECHNOLOGY		55000
DECCAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY76000
NAWAB SHAH ALAM KHAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY60000
SANA ENGINEERING COLLEGE67000
DR. VRK WOMEN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY45000
LORDS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY93000

Other fees

Apart from Tuition fees, the students have to pay other fees. They are a one-time payment of Rs. 2000 towards admission fee, Rs. 1000 per annum towards students related Special Services, Rs. 1500 per annum towards Common Services, and a one-time payment of Rs. 1000 towards the library and laboratory deposit.

Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges

Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.

The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button