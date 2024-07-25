Sai Pallavi in secret relationship with married actor: Report

Hyderabad: Sai Pallavi, the popular actress in the South Indian film industry, has won hearts with her compelling performances in films like ‘Premam,’ Fidaa,’ ‘Middle Class Abbayi,’ and ‘Love story’. Her natural acting style and captivating screen presence have made her a favorite among audiences.

She is now making headlines, but this time not for her acting skills or movies but for her personal life and dating rumors.

A report in Cinejosh claims that Sai Pallavi is in a relationship with a married actor from the south industry who has two children. This isn’t the first time rumors about her private life have circulated, often linking her to older, married men. Many fans find these allegations hard to believe, defending her on social media and dismissing the rumors as baseless.

Sai Pallavi has not addressed these rumors publicly, leaving her fans to speculate and support her amidst the ongoing gossip. Her admirers are more focused on her professional achievements and upcoming projects, eager to see her continue to shine on screen.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi has an exciting lineup of films. She is set to star in the biographical film “Amaran,” a project that has piqued the interest of many. Additionally, she will be seen alongside Naga Chaitanya in the film “Thandel,” expected to be released on December 20, 2024.

One of the most talked-about projects in her career is her role in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film “Ramayana,” where she will portray the iconic mythological character Sita. This film also features Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and has generated significant buzz. The project has already begun filming, with a tentative release slated for 2025.