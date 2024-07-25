First confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18, name and photos

Mumbai: With the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 fast approaching, all eyes are now turning towards the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18, the TV version of the controversial reality show. The third season of Bigg Boss OTT is expected to conclude in the first or second week of August, paving the way for the launch of Bigg Boss 18.

According to the latest updates, Bigg Boss 18 is slated to premiere on October 5. The show’s creators are reportedly reaching out to big stars to participate in this season.

Shoaib Ibrahim Confirmed to Participate?

One of the first confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 18 is Shoaib Ibrahim, husband of Deepika Kakar, who won Bigg Boss 12. Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and has been part of several popular shows, including Ajooni, Sasural Simar Ka, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In addition to his television appearances, Shoaib actively creates vlogs on his YouTube channel and endorses various brands. Known for his acting talent, down-to-earth personality, and good looks, Shoaib has garnered a massive fan following. He has 3.1M followers on Instagram.

More Celebrities in Talks

While many other popular celebrities have been approached for Bigg Boss 18, most have yet to confirm their participation. The excitement continues to build as fans eagerly await the official announcement of the complete contestant lineup.

Do you want to see Shoaib Ibrahim in Bigg Boss 18? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates.