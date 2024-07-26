Grand Finale: Who will win Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just a week away from its grand finale, and the excitement is at its peak. Currently, nine contestants are remaining in the race, but three are on the chopping block for this week’s elimination. Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari are nominated, and one of them will soon bid farewell to the show, leaving the top eight contestants to compete for the title.

The shooting for week 5’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, featuring host Anil Kapoor, is underway, and we have some intriguing updates straight from the sets.

During the episode shoot, Anil Kapoor engaged the contestants in a discussion about who they think will win the show and who will make it to the top two. Sai Ketan, Armaan, and Kritika all named Ranvir Shorey as the potential winner of the season. In contrast, Lovekesh Kataria confidently declared himself as the future winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Viewers have been buzzing with reactions to the housemates’ predictions, speculating who will reach the top two and ultimately win the coveted title.

Who do you think will reach the top 2 and win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

