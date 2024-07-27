Grand Finale: Bigg Boss OTT 3 top 7 contestants, Sana to Ranvir

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is just a few days away from its thrilling grand finale. The show will conclude on August 4 with the much-anticipated winner’s announcement. As the finale approaches, the makers are ensuring to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists.

Shivani, Vishal Eliminated From Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a shocking double elimination, two popular contestants have been evicted. Shivani Kumari’s elimination was announced by Anil Kapoor during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode shoot yesterday. Later that night, fans were stunned by the news that Vishal Pandey had also been removed from the show.

With these eliminations, BB OTT 3 has revealed its top seven contestants who have entered the finale week.

Meet the Top 7 Contestants

1. Ranvir Shorey

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Ranvir Shorey (Image Source: X)

2. Sana Makbul

3. Sai Ketan Rao

4. Armaan Malik

5. Kritika Malik

6. Naezy

7. Lovekesh Kataria

Who do you think will make it to the top 3 and win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below!