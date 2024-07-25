Air hostess spills juice on Sara Ali Khan, video goes viral

Mumbai: A recent incident involving Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has gone viral on social media, shedding light on an unexpected event during a flight.

In the viral clip, Sara is seen in a striking all-pink ensemble, complete with curled hair and large hoop earrings. However, the actress appears visibly upset after an air hostess accidentally spills juice on her outfit.

The incident occurred when the air hostess, while serving beverages, accidentally splashed juice on Sara’s expensive dress. Sara’s reaction, characterized by a serious look at the air hostess followed by a quick retreat to the washroom, was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media.

The viral video has led to widespread curiosity and speculation. Some fans are wondering whether this incident might be part of a promotional campaign or a scene from an upcoming project. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the nature of the event.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has exciting projects lined up. She is set to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an action-comedy film, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The collaboration has already created a buzz in the industry, though the filmmakers are keeping the plot details tightly under wraps.

In addition, Sara is involved in “Metro In Dino,” an ensemble film directed by Anurag Basu. The movie features a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. Fans are eagerly anticipating Sara’s performances in these new ventures, especially given her recent success and growing popularity.