Inside pic: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Jubilee Hills home decked up

Hyderabad: As the holiday season is here, people around the world, including celebrities, are getting into the festive spirit, decorating their homes with lights, Christmas trees, and other holiday cheer. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is no exception, and she shared a glimpse of her festival decor with her fans on Instagram on Monday.

The talented actress posted a photo of a beautifully decorated corner of her home in Hyderabad, showcasing her Christmas tree adorned with lights and ornaments.

Samantha’s residence, located in the upscale neighborhood of Jubilee Hills, is known for its elegant and serene interiors. The home features warm, earthy tones, with the living room and kitchen painted in shades of grey, while the ceilings are a crisp white. The minimalist design of the furniture is complemented by vibrant artwork and multicolored cushions, which bring life and energy to the space.

Despite her professional success, Samantha’s personal life has been challenging in recent months. She has been dealing with the loss of her father, who tragically passed away due to a heart attack.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a remarkable year in 2024. She received widespread appreciation for her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. The series marked their first on-screen collaboration and was a major success.