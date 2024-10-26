Raids conducted at shawarma, mandi restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department has intensified its scrutiny of shawarma and mandi restaurants across Hyderabad, conducting raids to ensure compliance with hygiene and food safety standards.
Despite regular inspections, these raids have exposed persistent issues, raising concerns about food safety practices in many popular dining spots.
This recent round of raids targeted well-known shawarma and mandi restaurants in Hyderabad, where several violations were uncovered.
Raids expose violations at shawarma, mandi restaurants in Hyderabad
In Friday’s raids, the Food Safety Department inspected high-traffic restaurants, including Al Matam Al Hind Arabian Mandi, Al Matam Al Madina Mandi, Al Qasim the Mandi House, and Mohammedia Shawarma located in Yousufguda.
These establishments are popular for their shawarma and mandi offerings, but the inspections highlighted serious lapses in hygiene and safety practices.
The inspection at Al Matam Al Hind Arabian Mandi revealed alarming hygiene violations. The kitchen area was found to be in poor condition, with raw materials left uncovered, increasing the risk of contamination.
During the raids at well-known mandi restaurants in Hyderabad, the team observed that some food items were being kept directly on the floor at Al Qasim the Mandi House. The team also found that the freezer was unclean with waste water.
Moreover, the flooring was very greasy, with a risk of water stagnation.
At Al Matam Al Madina Mandi, inspectors found the kitchen area to be cramped and poorly ventilated, with staff not adhering to basic hygiene practices. The food handlers were reportedly working without gloves or hairnets, violating food safety protocols.
Inspection at Mohammedia Shawarma
As part of the raids on popular mandi and shawarma restaurants in Hyderabad, the team also conducted an inspection at Mohammedia Shawarma.
The team discovered food safety lapses, including unlabeled marinated items stored in the freezer. Additionally, chicken grills were exposed to dust, posing contamination risks. Inspectors also noted broken flooring, which they warned could lead to rodent infestations if not addressed.
The Food Safety Department has been proactive in conducting routine raids at various eateries, especially shawarma and mandi restaurants in Hyderabad, to ensure that food is prepared and served under hygienic conditions. However, these recent inspections underscore the persistent need for improvement among some establishments to meet the required standards.
With the rising popularity of shawarma and mandi cuisine in Hyderabad, it’s critical for restaurants to uphold high standards of hygiene. Food safety protocols, like proper food storage, clean kitchen environments, and staff hygiene, are essential in ensuring a safe dining experience for customers. Yet, as evidenced by these raids, some restaurants continue to fall short.