Property prices in Hyderabad increased least in one year

Hyderabad: The real estate market in India has seen significant price hikes across major cities. However, Hyderabad has experienced the smallest increase in property prices over the past year.

The rise in prices is due to increasing construction costs and strong demand, especially for luxury properties.

Key trends across major Indian cities

According to a report from PropTiger.com, titled ‘Real Insight Residential: July-September 2024‘, property prices across eight prime Indian cities saw substantial growth in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3CY2024) compared to the same period last year.

In cities such as Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the combination of construction cost inflation and high demand has driven double-digit price growth.

Delhi-NCR experienced the most significant increase, with an impressive 57 percent year-on-year jump, largely due to strong demand for luxury homes and renewed investor confidence.

Following Delhi-NCR, cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru reported increases in the 15-21 percent range, driven by robust economic activity and rising consumer demand.

Chennai and Kolkata also saw considerable increases, with property prices rising by 22 percent. Pune followed with an 18 percent increase.

Following are the average prices in various cities

Cities Q3 2024 (in Rs/sq ft) YoY change (in percent) Ahmedabad 4736 21 Bengaluru 7512 15 Chennai 7179 22 Delhi NCR 8017 57 Hyderabad 7050 7 MMR 12590 21 Pune 6953 18 Source : PropTiger Research

Trends in property prices in Hyderabad

In contrast to these soaring price trends, Hyderabad recorded the smallest annual price increase, at just 7 percent.

Meanwhile, according to a report by real estate services company ANAROCK, in Q3 2024, the quarterly change in rental values across five micro-markets ranged from 1-4 percent.

The highest rental rise, at 4 percent, was seen in Miyapur, while the lowest, at 1 percent, was observed in Gachibowli.