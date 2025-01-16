Innovation hub at Hyderabad’s Numaish to support startups

Hyderabad: All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, in collaboration with T-Hub and the state IT ministry, is going to launch an innovation hub at Numaish in Hyderabad to support startups.

It is aimed at providing a platform for startups to showcase and sell their products and services to the public. It will be inaugurated by the CEO of T-Hub, Sujit Jagirdar, on Thursday.

Over 30 startups to get space in Numaish in Hyderabad

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surrender Reddy, said that over 30 startups will get opportunities on a weekly rotation basis to showcase and sell their products at the exhibition.

In order to encourage startups, the space at Hyderabad’s Numaish is being provided free of cost.

On the footfall at the exhibition, he said that so far, there has been an increase of over 25,000 in ticket sales compared to the same period last year.

Is there an impact of e-commerce on the exhibition?

Thanks to the boom in e-commerce, purchasing anything from anywhere has become a matter of fingertips.

However, despite such convenience, there is no impact on business at Numaish in Hyderabad.

The same was confirmed by the secretary of the society. Replying to questions about the impact of the e-commerce boom on the exhibition, the secretary clearly dismissed it, saying there is no impact.

The Numaish in Hyderabad is going to last till February. Earlier, it was decided to conclude it on February 15. However, it was decided to extend the event as the AIIE Society began the annual exhibition on January 3 instead of January 1.