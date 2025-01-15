Relief from winter cold wave as IMD Hyderabad forecasts rise in mercury

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are set to get relief from the winter cold wave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts hint at a rise in mercury.

As per the weather department, the relief from the cold wave is likely to continue till January 18.

According to the forecasts made by the department, the minimum temperatures across the state are likely to remain above 15 degrees Celsius.

It has withdrawn all alerts for almost all districts of Telangana till Saturday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Kumuram Bheem district.

Weather in the city

Although no winter cold wave is expected in the city in the next few days, the IMD forecasts include a partly cloudy sky until January 18.

It has also forecast misty or hazy conditions during the morning hours until Saturday.

The forecast is applicable for all zones in Hyderabad: Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Sri Lingampally.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts a rise in temperature in the coming days, the residents can get relief from the winter cold wave.