Police conducts inspections at luxury hotels in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police conducted inspections at luxury hotels in Hyderabad. These hotels including those owned by K.T. Rama Rao’s family.

The inspection by the Cyberabad police has sparked a political controversy.

Luxury hotel at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli inspected

Among the properties inspected was a five-star hotel in Gachibowli operated by Athome Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd. At the company, KTR’s wife, Shailima, serves as a director.

The checks were conducted as part of standard procedures to prevent potential gambling activities often associated with the Sankranti festival.

According to officials, similar searches were carried out at other high-end establishments. The search was also conducted at ITC Kohinoor in Raidurg.

The inspections at the luxury hotels in Hyderabad were described as routine and aimed at maintaining law and order during the festive period.

Athome Hospitality, a company established in 2005, manages several properties in the upscale IT hub of Gachibowli. These properties includes a budget hotel, a three-star hotel, and a four-star hotel. Among its notable properties are Deccan Serai and Deccan Grand Serai.

BRS spokesperson alleges political targeting

The inspections have drawn criticism from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Manne Krishank. He accused opposition forces of using these raids to damage KTR’s image.

He argued that such actions were politically motivated and cited previous unsuccessful attempts to implicate KTR.

While the police maintain that these checks are part of their regular enforcement measures, the involvement of luxury hotels in Hyderabad linked to prominent political figures has fueled speculation and debate.