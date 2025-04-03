Bird flu outbreak near Hyderabad claims thousands of chickens

Hyderabad: A recent bird flu outbreak near Hyderabad has sent shockwaves through the local poultry industry as thousands of chickens have succumbed to the virus.

The situation has left farm owners in distress as they face mounting losses and growing uncertainty.

Testing of samples of chickens confirms bird flu outbreak near Hyderabad

Officials first detected potential signs of infection in the poultry farm located in Abdullapurmet Mandal four days ago when they collected samples of chickens from affected poultry farms for testing.

As the lab results now confirmed avian influenza, farmers across the region remain on high alert.

Two-year-old died

The development follows tragic reports from neighboring Andhra Pradesh where a two-year-old girl died from bird flu on March 15.

Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed her case after testing.

Health officials expressed surprise that no other family members were infected with the virus.