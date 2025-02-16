Video: Chicken prices in Hyderabad dip due to bird flu scare

Hyderabad: The prices of chicken in Hyderabad have dipped due to the bird flu scare. They declined by over 14 percent in one week.

The government is also taking many precautionary measures in view of the cases detected in the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Chicken prices in Hyderabad near Rs 100

Following the detection of cases of bird flu in Andhra Pradesh, the prices of live chicken fell from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 103 per kg.

Usually, during the wedding season and summer, the prices rise. However, the scare has resulted in the crash of the price.

Weddings drop chicken from menus

Amid the bird flu threat, chicken started missing from the menus of weddings in Hyderabad resulting in the dip in prices further.

People are suddenly changing their wedding menus even if the cost is increasing.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Hafeez, a caterer based in Hyderabad, said that people are shifting their preferences due to the fear of bird flu.

It remains to be seen how long chicken prices in the city will continue to fall.