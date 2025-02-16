Temperatures in Hyderabad may touch 40 degrees Celsius in February

Hyderabad: For the first time in Hyderabad, temperatures are likely to touch 40 degrees in February.

TOI quoted the Telangana Development Planning Society’s YV Rama Rao, saying that normally the temperature in the city in February used to be in the range of 33-36 degrees. However, this year, it would touch 40 degrees in the current month.

Temperatures in Hyderabad in February last year

Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city in February was 35.2 degrees Celsius.

It never touched 40 degrees in earlier years.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, has also predicted that night chill will gradually reduce from today.

He has also predicted that the nights will turn warm in the coming days.

Mercury rises

Already, temperatures in Hyderabad have risen above 35 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Night temperatures, too, have risen above 20 degrees in some areas of the city.

In the entire Telangana region, day temperatures have already started rising. Night temperatures are likely to increase in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether the maximum temperature in Hyderabad will touch 40 degrees Celsius in February.