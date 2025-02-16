Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi heavily criticized the BJP government over the stampede that took the lives of 18 people at New Delhi Railway Station.

Stating, “My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede,” he said that it was an avoidable tragedy.

BJP government trying to cover up, alleges Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

In his X handle, the MP alleged that the BJP government is trying to cover up what happened.

He further demanded the appointment of an independent and judicially monitored SIT to investigate the tragedy. He also demanded an independent inquiry into the alleged systemic failures of the Indian Railways.

“Indian Railways is a lifeline for millions of Indians; it does not deserve the Modi government’s mismanagement,” he added.

My deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who died in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede. This was an avoidable tragedy.



The BJP government is trying to cover up what happened. This is what needs to be done instead:

1. Appointing an independent, judicially-monitored… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 15, 2025

Also Read Giriraj Singh hits back at Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi over remarks on Waqf Bill

Death toll climbs to 18

Meanwhile, the death toll in the overnight stampede at New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday, with a senior railway official saying the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a foot-over bridge.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the stampede at the railway station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj—where the Maha Kumbh is underway—on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the station.

Railways have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh, and those with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh, the railway said.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the stampede.