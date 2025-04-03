Water demand surges in Hyderabad, HMWSSB warns against illegal pump usage

Hyderabad: Complaints regarding water supply have increased from various parts of the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said on Thursday, April 3.

Several residents from Kukatpally, KPHB, Hafeezpet, Kondapur, Manikonda, Khairatabad, Red Hill, Nampally, Himayat Nagar, Tarnaka, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Tukaramgate and other surrounding areas have complained about less water supply with the HMWSSB.

Officials at HMWSSB stated that they have received complaints against some residents who are allegedly using motor pumps for water. “Water supply to these households will be disconnected if they are found guilty of using motor pumps,” said an HMWSSB official.

The official stated that the board is carrying out pipeline repair work between Singapur and Khanapur. “As a result, water volumes are being reduced, leading to low-pressure issues,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy held a meeting and pointed out the increase in tanker bookings in certain areas of Hyderabad during the Ugadi and Ramzan festivals. He said that some tanker drivers had gone on vacation, leading to a shortage of staff.

“With fewer personnel available, the supply of already booked tankers has increased in areas such as Shaikpet, Shapur Nagar, Budvel, Asif Nagar, NTR Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Chilakalguda, Shapur Nagar-2, Moula Ali, Gajularamaram, Erragadda, Gachibowli-2, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda, and the Venkatagiri filling station,” Reddy said.

The HMSWWB managing director instructed officials to work extra time to compensate the absent staff.