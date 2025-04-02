Jalmandali wins best government STP award at World Water Awards

The plant built treats 320 million gallons of sewage water daily and releases it into the Musi River.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 2nd April 2025 7:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Jalmandali has been awarded the best sewage treatment plant (STP) in the government category at the World Water Awards for the year 2024-2025, organized by Water Digest, a leading international organisation.

Jalmandali STP is a famous large plant among the sewage treatment plants. The 320 ml sewage treatment plant situated at Nagole significantly reduces environmental impact by increasing wastewater treatment capacity and providing a clean and healthy environment to society.

The sewage water that starts from Chadar Ghat reaches Nagole by connecting many canals in different parts of the city. The plant built treats 320 million gallons of sewage water daily and releases it into the Musi River.

The award was presented to the managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Ashok Reddy, and executive director Mayank Mittal at the Managing Director’s Chamber at the Jalmandali Project Director Sudarshan’s headquarters.

Expressing happiness, Reddy praised the Telangana government for providing drinking water to everyone in Hyderabad and treating the sewage generated.

