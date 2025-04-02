Waterboard MD orders online monitoring of Kondapaka station

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy on Tuesday, April 1 ordered officials to develop an online monitoring system to monitor the Kondapaka pumping station.

The pumping station is part of the Godavari drinking water supply project. Officials were asked to use a flow meter to track water from Yellampally to the Hyderabad. They were asked to have a standby motor ready.

Reddy sought details on water tanker bookings and deliveries. Authorities informed the MD that although the demand has not increased, the pendency of more than 100 tankers at filling stations has risen due to the recent holidays.

An increased pendency has been witnessed at Shaikpet, Shapur Nagar, Budwel, Asif Nagar, NTR Nagar, Bhavaninagar, Chilkalaguda, Moula Ali, Gajularamaram, Erragadda, Gachibowli, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda and Venkatagiri filling stations.

Officials have been directed to make arrangements to clear the pending water tanker requests within two days, and work additional hours if necessary.

Reddy reiterated that tanker delivery to domestic users should be done in the morning hours and to commercial places at night.