Mission Bhagiratha workers strike over unpaid alaries, 76 Telangana villages hit

Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha workers, on Tuesday, April 1, have gone on a strike, the second in the last five months, protesting against unpaid salaries. They stopped operations of the Raghavapur filter bed in Nyalkal mandal thus affecting water supply to 76 villages.

Around 22 linemen and operators working at the Raghavapur filter bed protested against not being paid on time for the last nine months.

According to local reports, a similar protest was made in November last year. At that time, officials of the Mission Bhagiratha and GKR company, the outsourcing agency, urged them to resume working and paid three months’ salary on the spot.

They also promised to hike their salaries from the current Rs 9,500 per month to Rs 12,000 and provide them with a provident fund and ESI coverage.

However, the officials failed to fulfil their promise, prompting the workers to go on a protest.