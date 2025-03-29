Prevent water shortages during Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr: Seethakka to officials

Hyderabad: With Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the Telangana government is taking steps to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply across villages.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka has directed officials to prevent water shortages during the festive period, ensuring availability for at least three consecutive days.

Chairing a review meeting at the Mission Bhagiratha office in Erra Manzil on Friday, the minister assessed district-wise water supply with senior engineers.

She instructed Mission Bhagiratha officials to remain in the field at least four days a week to monitor and resolve supply issues.

To improve coordination, the government has formed mandal-level committees comprising MPDOs, Intra AEs, Grid AEs, and Mandal Special Officers. A special budget has also been allocated to handle emergencies.

Seethakka highlighted that ongoing Panchayati Raj roadworks, R&B projects, and electricity works are frequently damaging Mission Bhagiratha pipelines, causing temporary disruptions.

She directed officials to work closely with district collectors and work inspectors to safeguard pipelines during development activities.

Explore alternative solutions to water shortages: Seethakka

To address water shortages, she instructed officials to explore alternative solutions, such as drilling borewells in areas with available groundwater. She also noted that thousands of borewells, previously neglected, have now been repaired and made operational.

The Minister urged officials to educate the public about the adequate water storage available and discourage unnecessary demands for new borewells.

She highlighted that Mission Bhagiratha officials should consult MLAs and take necessary steps to ensure an uninterrupted water supply across districts, according to an official statement.