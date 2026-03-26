Hyderabad may witness five days of thunderstorms, IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast five days of thunderstorms and issued an orange alert for all districts of Telangana.

Although the orange alert is valid for Thursday, March 26, a yellow alert is issued for four more days.

Hailstorm expected

As per IMD Hyderabad, apart from thunderstorms, a hailstorm is also expected today in all districts of Telangana.

During the next four days, thunderstorms along with lightning and squall are expected.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, Telangana weatherman, who is known for accurate forecasts, predicted that heat will increase from today in Telangana.

He also forecast that North and East Telangana like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad will record 39-41 degrees Celsius today.

“Due to high heat, scattered thunderstorms also ahead in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Adilabad, Asifabad during evening to night”, he wrote on X.

INTENSE HEAT FROM TODAY 🔥



Heat will increase from today in entire TG with North, East TG like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad will record 39-41°C today



Hyderabad will record 38-39°C today ⚠️



SCATTERED… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 26, 2026

He further added that Hyderabad will also get isolated rains during evening hours.

IMD forecasts gusty winds along with thunderstorms in Hyderabad

Apart from thunderstorms, the weather department has forecast gusty winds during evening or night in the city till March 28.

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Meanwhile, the temperatures in the city reached 37.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, March 25 as per Telangana Development Planning Society.

In view of the expected thunderstorms in Telangana as forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travels accordingly.