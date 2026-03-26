I want to lick: Uber driver booked for obscene text to passenger in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman’s unsettling experience with her Uber driver is currently making rounds on the internet. A message saying “I want to lick are you interested” is something that would send chills down anyone’s spine. And while some would just cancel the ride, this passenger bravely approached the police to make sure the offender faces consequences.

After she received the message on Wednesday, March 26, the woman, whose name the police refused to reveal, registered a complaint over WhatsApp to the Cyberabad SHE Teams. The police registered a case under Section 292 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Gachibowli Women’s Police Station.

“After receiving the complaint last night, we nabbed the driver named Nagaraju and presented him before a court. He was let off after a fine and will be called back in two days for counselling,” Cyberabad SHE Teams Inspector Hanuman Goud told Siasat.com.