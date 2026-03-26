Mumbai: Priyanka, who is currently set to make her much-anticipated Tollywood debut opposite Mahesh Babu in a film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, has been in the news not just for her career but also for personal rumours circulating online.

Over the past few months, reports claiming that Priyanka and Nick are heading for a split have frequently surfaced.

And now, Priyanka Chopra has finally reacted to these never ending rumours about her marriage with Nick Jonas, making it clear that the couple is happy and going strong despite constant speculation.

Reacting to these speculations, the actress dismissed them and expressed confusion over why such claims keep spreading.

As quoted by Telugu portals NTV and TV9, Priyanka said, “Nick and I are very happy and moving forward in life together. We don’t pay much attention to outside noise. But for the past few days, I’ve been hearing that my husband and I are separating.”

She further questioned the intent behind such rumours, adding, “Do people want our marriage to end? Why do such rumours keep going viral again and again? I still don’t understand.”

Addressing the differences often highlighted by critics, Priyanka spoke about their inter-cultural marriage. “We come from two different countries, our religions are different, and there is an age gap between us. Maybe these things make people talk. But we have been very happy together for eight years.”

She also shared how quickly she knew Nick was the right partner for her. “We decided to get married within six months of knowing each other. After meeting Nick, I felt he was the right person for me, and that’s why I chose to marry him.”

The actress emphasised that they choose to ignore negativity and focus on their relationship. “We don’t bother about what others say. We are very happy.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur, India, with both Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the professional front, Priyanka continues to balance a successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, while also gearing up for her entry into Telugu cinema.