Rotten eggs used to make cakes in Hyderabad, manufacturers arrested

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by the Mailardevpally Police on Wednesday, March 25, for allegedly preparing cakes and doughnuts with rotten eggs.

The raid was conducted at “Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company” at Katedan. Apart from rotten eggs, police also flagged the use of sodium benzoate, sorbic acid and polyglycerol polyricinoleate (PGPR) liquid, and overall unhygienic conditions.

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The accused have been identified as Afridi Ansari, 22, who works as a supervisor and is a native of Jharkhand, Yaseen, 32, who works as a manager, and another man named Khatreshan.

A large quantity of spoiled eggs, chemicals, bakery products, synthetic colours and flavours and machinery was seized during the raid. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.