GHMC raids sweet shops in Hyderabad, seizes 25 kg stock

Officials seized 38 samples from the shops on suspicion of adulteration and sent them for testing in the State Food Laboratory in Nacharam

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2026 6:15 pm IST
GHMC raids sweet shops in Hyderabad, seizes 25 kg stock
GHMC raids sweet shops in Hyderabad, seizes 25 kg stock

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, March 24, conducted a raid across 18 confectionery shops in the city and seized 25 kg of material from one shop in Kattedan.

A show-cause notice was being sent to Rolex Confectionery in Kattedan for not adhering to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, officials said.

Additionally, officials seized 38 samples from the shops on suspicion of adulteration and sent them for testing in the State Food Laboratory in Nacharam. Appropriate action would be taken against the establishments if the samples do not meet the standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Subhan Haleem

Improvement notices were also being issued to the establishments that were not adhering to basic hygiene and sanitary practices, the GHMC said.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2026 6:15 pm IST

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