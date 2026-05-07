Hyderabad gets respite from heatwave, IMD forecasts rains till May 10

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad who were witnessing an intense heatwave for the past few days finally got some respite as temperatures declined and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains till May 10.

The temperatures that crossed 42 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad and 45 degrees Celsius in other districts of Telangana have declined.

Temperatures declined below 35 degrees Celsius

The lowest maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius recorded yesterday was in Nagarkurnool district.

In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Khairatabad.

Even the highest maximum temperature recorded in Nizamabad district was 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad has forecast rains in the state till May 10. It has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. till Sunday.

A weather enthusiast, T Balaji, who is known for his accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, “The temperatures during April 27 to May 5 were continuously touching 45°C+ in North TG and 42°C+ in Hyderabad.

Since yesterday, the heatwave has reduced with 42°C+ in North, East TG and 39°C in Hyderabad.

This is good respite from heatwave, below normal temperatures to continue for next 3-4 days with scattered thunderstorms.”

GOOD BREAK FROM HEATWAVE



The temperatures during April 27 to May 5 were continuously touching 45°C+ in North TG and 42°C+ in Hyderabad



Since yesterday, the heatwave has reduced with 42°C + in North, East TG and 39°C in Hyderabad



This is good respite from heatwave, below… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 7, 2026

IMD forecasts rains, hazy conditions in Hyderabad

Apart from rains, the city is expected to witness hazy conditions during the morning hours till May 11.

The city is also likely to witness a cloudy sky.

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In view of the expected weather conditions forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.