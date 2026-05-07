Confusion continues over Telangana inter admissions schedule

Hyderabad: The managements of inter colleges and students in Telangana are confused as uncertainty continues over the schedule of the inter admission process.

The confusion prevails after the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) withdrew the schedule after issuing it.

Merger of SSC and TGBIE?

In a report published in The Times of India (TOI), an official from the TGBIE informally indicated that discussions related to a possible merger of SSC and Intermediate education could be one of the reasons for the delay.

He was quoted as saying that the Telangana board was instructed to keep the inter admission schedule on hold as possible structural changes in the education system are being examined.

Though no final decision has been taken yet, there are also talks about setting up integrated campuses in selected corridors, he added.

However, so far, there has been no official announcement from the government.

Meanwhile, TOI quoted the Government Junior Lecturers’ Association (GJLA) president Madhusudhan Reddy as saying that any proposal to merge intermediate education with the school system could negatively affect students preparing for competitive examinations like IIT-JEE and NEET.

Telangana inter admission schedule withdrawn

Earlier, the TGBIE withdrew its recently issued inter admission schedule for the 2026–27 academic year. The board said that revised guidelines will be released soon.

Also Read Is Telangana planning to scrap SSC exams? TEC clears the air

On May 5, the board informed principals of all junior colleges across the state that the earlier circular issued on May 4 regarding student admissions had been withdrawn for now.

The decision is applicable to all institutions, including government, private aided and unaided colleges, co-operative institutions, residential schools, welfare institutions, KGBVs, model schools, and composite degree colleges offering general and vocational courses.

As per officials, the earlier schedule was withdrawn due to changes in the admission process.