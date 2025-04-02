As summer intensifies, Hyderabad’s power demand exeeds 5000MW

Hyderabad: In a meeting with staff at Banjara Hill on Wednesday, the principal secretary (energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that the power consumption in Greater Hyderabad has exceeded 5,000 megawatts this summer.

Power consumption in the previous summer was recorded at 4352 megawatts.

Taking suggestions from the staff members during the meeting, Sultania informed that new power transformers, distribution transformers and additional feeders have been installed to meet the high power demands of Greater Hyderabad.

Sultania hailed the staff for their hard work and for ensuring provision power supply without major hassles. “Roles played by linemen and artisans are extremely crucial,” he said.

“The weather forecast for the city predicts maximum temperatures and more hotter summer compared to last year’s. We can expect a significant rise in power demand in the coming months, April and May,” he said.

He pointed out that while the power demand in urban areas was increasing, rural areas are showing less demands.

He further said that several meetings are been conducted with Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and other chief officers of the electricity department in order to prepare for the intense heat. Special meetings with field-level staff to prepare linemen and artisans are also being conducted.