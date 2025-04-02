Mumbai: It is safe to say that the period between 2000 and 2010 delivered some of the most iconic and evergreen Indian television serials, shows that we still love to watch on repeat. From Sony TV to Star Plus, these channels gave us cult classics, and among them was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a household name that was loved and watched by every Indian family, no matter where they were in the world.

Now, what if we say that producer Ekta Kapoor is bringing it back? Yes, you read that right! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a grand return with its much-awaited Season 2. Nostalgia is set to hit hard as Ekta takes us down memory lane but by adding a touch of freshness to this classic show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

The legendary show, which originally aired from 2000 to 2008, is coming back with its original cast, including Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani, who played the iconic roles of Mihir and Tulsi Virani. According to a fresh report in Pinkvilla, the new season will be a limited series, and the production team is working in full swing while keeping things under wraps.

Adding to the excitement, Smriti Irani, who also served as the Minister of Women and Child Development, is rigorously preparing to step back into her role as Tulsi Virani. It is also being said that Ekta Kapoor and her team plan to make an official announcement in June 2025.

The original series was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and went on to win multiple awards, including five consecutive Best Serial-Popular awards at the ITA and six consecutive Best Continuing Serial awards at the Indian Telly Awards.

With this grand revival, Indian television is set to witness the return of an era-defining saga, one that will once again capture hearts and create history. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the season 2.