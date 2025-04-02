Meem Se Mohabbat hits 1 Billion; 16 Pakistani dramas in club so far

With the Pakistani drama industry booming, more serials continue to break records

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2025 6:33 pm IST
Meem Se Mohabbat hits 1 Billion: List of 16 Pak dramas in club
Meem Se Mohabbat stars (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube. Starring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha and Dananeer Mobeen as Roshni, the Hum TV drama has captivated audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, and beyond.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

With its fresh pairing and engaging family storyline, Meem Se Mohabbat has been topping viewership charts since its premiere. So far, 30 episodes have aired, and each episode has consistently trended across multiple countries. The drama, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Ali Hassan, is a Momina Duraid Productions presentation.

The show’s gripping storyline has kept viewers hooked, especially after the dramatic turn of events following Shariq’s kidnapping, leading to Talha and Roshi’s much-awaited union. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite on-screen couple finally together.

MS Creative School

Updates list of Pakistani Dramas in the 1 Billion Views Club

With Meem Se Mohabbat joining the elite 1 Billion club, the list of record-breaking Pakistani dramas has expanded to 16. Here’s an updated ranking of the most-watched dramas:

  1. Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views
  3. Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views
  4. Kaffara – 2 Billion Views
  5. Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views
  6. Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views
  7. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views
  8. Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views
  9. Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views
  10. Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views
  11. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion Views
  12. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views
  13. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views
  14. Iqtidar – 1 Billion Views
  15. Meem Se Mohabbat – 1 Billion Views
  16. Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion Views

With the Pakistani drama industry booming, more serials continue to break records. Meem Se Mohabbat’s entry into this exclusive club further proves the growing global appeal of Pakistani dramas. Which drama from this list is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd April 2025 6:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button