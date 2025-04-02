Meem Se Mohabbat hits 1 Billion; 16 Pakistani dramas in club so far

Mumbai: Pakistani drama Meem Se Mohabbat has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing 1 billion views on YouTube. Starring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha and Dananeer Mobeen as Roshni, the Hum TV drama has captivated audiences not only in Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, and beyond.

With its fresh pairing and engaging family storyline, Meem Se Mohabbat has been topping viewership charts since its premiere. So far, 30 episodes have aired, and each episode has consistently trended across multiple countries. The drama, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Ali Hassan, is a Momina Duraid Productions presentation.

The show’s gripping storyline has kept viewers hooked, especially after the dramatic turn of events following Shariq’s kidnapping, leading to Talha and Roshi’s much-awaited union. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite on-screen couple finally together.

With Meem Se Mohabbat joining the elite 1 Billion club, the list of record-breaking Pakistani dramas has expanded to 16. Here’s an updated ranking of the most-watched dramas:

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views Kaffara – 2 Billion Views Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion Views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views Iqtidar – 1 Billion Views Meem Se Mohabbat – 1 Billion Views Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion Views

With the Pakistani drama industry booming, more serials continue to break records. Meem Se Mohabbat’s entry into this exclusive club further proves the growing global appeal of Pakistani dramas. Which drama from this list is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!