Ayeza Khan’s Pakistani drama enters 1 Billion club; Updated list

Islamabad: The Billion Views Club of Pakistani dramas continues to expand, and the latest entrant is none other than the much-loved Chupke Chupke! The Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt-starrer has now crossed 1 billion views on YouTube, achieving this milestone nearly four years after its release.

Chupke Chupke’s Record-Breaking Achievement

Originally aired during Ramzan 2021, Chupke Chupke was a romantic comedy that captivated audiences with its lighthearted humor and engaging storyline. Directed by Danish Nawaz, written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, and produced by Momina Duraid, the drama centered around the Nawab family feud and the hilarious chaos that followed.

With Chupke Chupke joining the club, the number of Pakistani dramas surpassing 1 Billion views has now reached 14. Here’s the updated list:

Tere Bin – 4 Billion Views Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views Jaan Nisar – 2+ Billion Views Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum – 1.24 Billion Views Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha – 1 Billion Views Iqtidar – 1 Billion Views Chupke Chupke – 1 Billion Views

With the Pakistani drama industry booming, it’s exciting to see more serials achieving record-breaking numbers. Which one is your favorite from this list? Let us know in the comments.