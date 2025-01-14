Over 75000 snakes rescued by Friends of Snakes Society in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the past decade, Hyderabad-based Friends of Snakes Society (FOSS) has achieved an extraordinary milestone in snake conservation.

The organization, in collaboration with wildlife authorities, has successfully rescued and rehabilitated over 75,000 snakes.

Decade of steady growth in snake rescues

Data from the past ten years showcase a significant increase in snake rescue operations.

From 3,389 rescues in 2015 to a remarkable 13,028 rescues in 2024, the numbers reflect not only growing public awareness of snake conservation but also the enhanced capabilities of the organization.

With an average of 35 snake rescues daily, FOSS volunteers have gained invaluable expertise in handling and managing snakes safely.

Hyderabad’s Friends of Snakes Society developed advanced protocols for high-risk rescues

The organization’s extensive experience has led to the creation of sophisticated rescue protocols and safety measures.

Despite frequently encountering venomous species, FOSS has maintained an exemplary safety record.

The Society’s taxonomic analysis has provided key insights into urban snake populations.

Among the rescued snakes, the Spectacled Cobra (Naja naja) made up 47.5 percent of rescues, totaling 6,186 individuals, followed by the Indian Rat Snake (Ptyas mucosa) at 24 percent, with 3,120 rescues.