Hyderabad’s Numaish sees high footfall despite e-commerce boom

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Numaish, organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, is witnessing high footfall compared to last year despite the boom in e-commerce websites.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society B Surrender Reddy, said that in the first 10 days, there has been a hike of 25,000 in number of ticket sales compared to the same period last year.

70,000 visited the exhibition on Sunday

Yesterday, being a Sunday, the Numaish in Hyderabad witnessed huge footfall as 70,000 people visited on a single day.

This year, the exhibition society received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls have been allocated for the Numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

No impact of e-commerce on Hyderabad’s Numaish

When asked about the impact of the e-commerce boom on the exhibition, the secretary clearly dismissed it, saying there is no impact.

Meanwhile, at the exhibition, to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.