Hyderabad’s Numaish sees high footfall despite e-commerce boom

This year, the exhibition society received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls have been allocated.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 13th January 2025 11:34 am IST
Watch: Numaish 2024 trends on Instagram with captivating reels
Glimpse of Numaish (Image Source: Wirally Instagram)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Numaish, organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, is witnessing high footfall compared to last year despite the boom in e-commerce websites.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society B Surrender Reddy, said that in the first 10 days, there has been a hike of 25,000 in number of ticket sales compared to the same period last year.

70,000 visited the exhibition on Sunday

Yesterday, being a Sunday, the Numaish in Hyderabad witnessed huge footfall as 70,000 people visited on a single day.

Also Read
Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD forecasts a dip in temperatures

This year, the exhibition society received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls have been allocated for the Numaish in Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

No impact of e-commerce on Hyderabad’s Numaish

When asked about the impact of the e-commerce boom on the exhibition, the secretary clearly dismissed it, saying there is no impact.

Meanwhile, at the exhibition, to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 13th January 2025 11:34 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button