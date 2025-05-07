Air raid sirens, mock drills held across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 7, witnessed a series of civil defence and fire safety mock drills across four primary locations: Secunderabad, Golconda, Nacharam, and Kanchanbagh (near DRDO). Additional drills were conducted at Mehdipatnam, Mallapur, Rein Bazar, Moula Ali (near NFC), and Cyber Towers junction.

Air raid alert sirens were sounded for the first time in nearly 50 years as part of the drill, blaring for two minutes.

At several key locations, a mock air raid and civil defence response was staged, with officials from the civil defence, police, and fire departments demonstrating evacuation, emergency coordination, and rescue procedures. Firefighters also conducted a simulated operation, dousing a staged blaze to showcase response times and equipment readiness.

What were Hyderabad residents expected to do during the mock drill?

As Hyderabad conducted rare air raids and civil defence mock drills, residents were advised to follow key safety protocols during the two-minute war siren.

Here’s what citizens were expected to do during the simulation:

Seek Shelter Immediately: Upon hearing the siren, people were instructed to leave open areas and take refuge in sturdy buildings or designated underground shelters.

Upon hearing the siren, people were instructed to leave open areas and take refuge in sturdy buildings or designated underground shelters. Stay Informed: Citizens were advised to stay tuned to official sources like television, radio, or government mobile apps for real-time updates and instructions.

Citizens were advised to stay tuned to official sources like television, radio, or government mobile apps for real-time updates and instructions. Avoid Rumours: Authorities urged the public not to circulate or act on unverified information, and to strictly follow official guidelines.

Turn Off Utilities: Those at home were told to turn off electrical appliances, gas connections, and extinguish open flames such as stoves or fireplaces.

Those at home were told to turn off electrical appliances, gas connections, and extinguish open flames such as stoves or fireplaces. Stay in Place: People were expected to remain in their shelters until the all-clear signal was given by authorities.

People were expected to remain in their shelters until the all-clear signal was given by authorities. Caught Outside: For anyone who couldn’t reach shelter in time, the recommendation was to lie flat in a low-lying area, cover their head, and remain still until safe.

The mock drill in Hyderabad is intended to build awareness, improve preparedness, and reduce loss of life and property in the event of an actual hostile attack.