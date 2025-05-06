Miss World 2025: Hyderabad residents stand a chance to win free passes

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to host one of the world’s most elite beauty pageants, the Miss World event, and in an effort to make it inclusive, the state government is providing free entry tickets to the public by way of an official online selection drive.

Interested residents can now join the Miss World events by registering on the Telangana Tourism website and participating in a pre-curated questionnaire. The confirmed participants will be sent an email, which will act as proof to pick up their free entry tickets.

Passes will be available from May 8, 2025, at the box office at Gachibowli Stadium, the main venue for the Miss World 2025 event, a global celebration of beauty, talent, and cultural diversity.

Also Read Telangana CM reviews arrangements for Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad

This project is a huge attempt by the Telangana state government to foster cultural interaction and global exposure for its citizens. With the world watching, the event is likely to promote tourism and put Hyderabad on the global map as a leading venue for high-profile international events.

Miss World, which is one of the longest-running and most-viewed global beauty pageants, is not only associated with glamour but also with championing humanitarian issues and celebrating global culture and empowerment. Having the event is a reflection of Telangana’s increasing reputation as a hub for world-class events.

The government has encouraged citizens to book early, as tickets are limited and highly sought after.