Osmania Biscuits manufacturing unit reveals unhygienic conditions

The raid was conducted at a manufacturing unit in Uppal.

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Workers packaging oranges in a warehouse with boxes and trays for distribution.

Hyderabad: Food safety officials inspected the premises of Golden Foods, a manufacturing unit of Osmania Biscuits in Uppal on Monday, June 6, under the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and found gross violations.

The premises had insufficient lighting, no insect-proof meshes, heavy housefly infestation, improper storage of raw materials, and pest control records were not being maintained.

The check also revealed poor personal hygiene among food handlers and that manufacturing and packaging activities were being carried out under unhygienic conditions.

Subhan Bakery

The inspection was conducted as part of the Food Safety Department’s routine drive to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards at food manufacturing establishments.

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