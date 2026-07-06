The world may know Hyderabad for its pearls, biryani and heritage, but its greatest export has also been talent. With every passing year, the city continues to produce individuals who aren’t afraid to dream bigger and aim higher. From entrepreneurs and athletes to artists and now beauty queens, the city’s talent pool continues to grow stronger.

Joining that growing league is Fasiha Nauman, whose journey towards Miss Universe 2026 is putting Hyderabad in the global spotlight once again.

Meet Hyderabad’s Fasiha Nauman

Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh Fasiha Nauman (Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat.com)

Fasiha Nauman, a model, influencer, MBA graduate and now Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026, is preparing to compete at the Miss Universe India 2026 this month.

For the unversed, Miss Universe India 2026 will take place from July 19 to August 23, culminating in the grand finale in New Delhi on August 23, where the country’s next Miss Universe India will be crowned and earn the opportunity to represent India on the global stage at Miss Universe 2026.

But beyond the crown lies a story of resilience, second chances and a woman who refused to let motherhood become the end of her dreams.

Fasiha’s pageant journey began in 2018 when she finished among the top 10 finalists at Femina Miss India Telangana. While she didn’t take home the title, she chose growth over disappointment, completed her MBA with distinction and quietly kept her dream alive.

Her professional journey took shape while she was still pursuing her degree. She worked part-time with celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who encouraged her to pursue modelling after recognizing her potential. She later joined designer Jayanti Reddy as Store Manager and In-House Model before working with renowned labels including Raw Mango, Shravan Kumar, Bhavna Rao and Neeru’s.

Over the years, she has also featured in campaigns for brands such as TRESemme, Vaseline, Godrej Jersey Energy Drink and Orimii Skincare, while earning recognition in Hyderabad’s fashion industry.

Motherhood fuels Fasiha Nauman’s Miss Universe dream

Life took a beautiful turn in 2024 when she got married and soon embraced motherhood. Around the same time, Miss Universe opened its doors to married women and mothers, proving that ambition has no expiry date.

Just three months after giving birth, Fasiha Nauman returned to the pageant stage. She didn’t win then, but she returned stronger, more confident and more determined. Eight years after her first pageant and once again wearing Tag No. 10, she was crowned Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026 June.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Fasiha says the moment her name was announced is something she will never forget. She said, “The first thought that crossed my mind was gratitude. I instantly thought about every challenge, every sacrifice, and every person who believed in me. As a new mother, this journey demanded resilience, discipline, and faith. Hearing my name announced felt like a reminder that no dream is ever too distant if you’re willing to work for it.”

When asked who she is beyond the glitter and the crown, Fasiha said, “Beyond the crown, I am a daughter, a wife, a proud mother, and a woman who believes in leading with kindness, humility, and purpose. Professionally, I have built a career in modeling, but what truly defines me is my desire to inspire women to believe in themselves. I believe that success becomes meaningful when it creates opportunities for others to rise.”

For her, pageantry has never been just about appearances. “For me, pageantry is much more than beauty or fashion. It’s a platform to create meaningful impact. It allows women to use their voices, advocate for important causes, and inspire positive change. I wanted to be part of a movement that celebrates intelligence, compassion, confidence, and purpose alongside beauty,” she added.

If there was one life-changing moment that convinced her she belonged on this stage, it was becoming a mother.

“Becoming a mother was that defining moment. It taught me resilience, patience, and the importance of believing in myself even during life’s biggest transitions. I realized that dreams don’t have an expiration date, and that every stage of a woman’s life can become the beginning of something extraordinary.”

Her biggest challenges

Balancing motherhood with pageant preparations, she says, has been the toughest challenge of her journey.

“Balancing motherhood with pageant preparation has been my greatest challenge and my greatest motivation. Caring for my seven-month-old baby while training, travelling, maintaining my fitness, and preparing mentally required careful planning and discipline. There were days of exhaustion and self-doubt, but every time I looked at my son, I was reminded why I started. I want him to grow up seeing that determination and purpose can coexist with love and family.”

Like every dreamer, Fasiha Nauman admits there were moments when she questioned herself. When we asked about the same, she said, “Absolutely. Every ambitious journey comes with moments of self-doubt. What kept me going was my purpose. I constantly reminded myself that I wasn’t chasing a crown alone, I was building a platform to inspire women to believe in themselves. Faith, consistency, and the support of my loved ones helped me move forward one day at a time.”

Representing Hyderabad, AP on national stage

Image Source: Fashia Nauman/Instagram

Representing Andhra Pradesh while calling Hyderabad home is something she considers both an honour and a responsibility.

“It is an incredible honour and a responsibility that I deeply cherish. Hyderabad has shaped my journey, while representing Andhra Pradesh allows me to celebrate the diversity, culture, and strength of our people on a national stage. I hope to make both communities proud through my dedication, humility, and purpose.”

Fasiha’s message to aspiring contestants is simple but powerful.

“Never let fear or self-doubt define your future. Your background, your journey, or the obstacles you face should never limit your dreams. Invest in yourself, keep learning, work consistently, and remember that confidence is built through action. Believe in your voice, because the world needs women who are courageous enough to use it.”

How Fasiha Nauman is preparing for Miss Universe India 2026

As she prepares for the Miss Universe India 2026 nationals on July 18, her focus extends far beyond runway training. “My preparation is holistic. I’m working on my runway skills, communication, current affairs, fitness, mental well-being, and overall personality development. Most importantly, I’m focusing on becoming the best version of myself rather than comparing myself with others. Growth is my biggest goal,” she told Siasat.com.



Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh Fasiha Nauman (Image Source: Special Arrangement/Siasat.com)

Fasiha believes her authenticity and lived experiences will help her stand apart, “I believe my resilience, authenticity, maturity, and ability to connect with people genuinely will help me stand out. My experiences, especially motherhood, have shaped my perspective on leadership, compassion, and responsibility. I hope to represent not just confidence, but also purpose and grace.”

If she earns the chance to represent India on the international stage, she already knows the message she wants to share.

“I would want the world to see India as a nation of extraordinary diversity, resilience, innovation, and compassion. Beyond our rich heritage and traditions, India is home to women who are strong, ambitious, and capable of leading meaningful change while staying deeply connected to their values.”

Away from the spotlight, Fasiha finds joy in spending time with her family, especially her young son, while also enjoying fitness, skincare, fashion and reading. Her advocacy, Project Udaan, focuses on encouraging women and young girls to believe in themselves, pursue financial independence and embrace personal growth.

Asked what one change she would bring to society if she had the power, she answered, “I would ensure that every girl receives equal access to quality education and opportunities to become financially independent. Education gives confidence, financial independence creates choices, and together they empower women to shape not only their own futures but also stronger families and communities.”

The road to Miss Universe 2026

The 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, marking its Diamond Anniversary, is scheduled to take place in November 2026 in Puerto Rico, a United States territory. The island will host the prestigious competition for the fourth time, having previously welcomed the pageant in 1972, 2001, and 2002. The landmark edition is expected to bring together around 130 delegates from across the globe, all competing for the coveted Miss Universe crown.

For Fasiha Nauman, the Miss Universe crown is not merely a destination, it’s a platform. And as Hyderabad watches one of its own step onto the national stage once again, her story serves as a reminder that dreams may evolve with time, marriage and motherhood, but they never truly expire.