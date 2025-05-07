Mumbai: Can you believe one song in a movie cost more than the whole film back in the 1960s? Sounds crazy, but it’s true! This happened in the legendary Bollywood film Mughal-e-Azam. The movie was known for its grand sets, beautiful costumes, and powerful story. But one song in particular – “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya” – made history.

A Song That Took 2 Years

The makers built a huge mirror palace called Sheesh Mahal just for this one song. The set was 150 feet long, 80 feet wide, and 35 feet high. It took two full years to build and cost Rs. 15 lakh at that time. If we calculate that in today’s money, it would be around Rs. 55 crore! Imagine that – spending so much on just one song!

Big Problem with Mirrors

When they tried to shoot the song, the camera lights kept reflecting off the mirrors. It was impossible to film. Experts from Hollywood were called, but even they couldn’t help. The team thought of breaking the whole set. But then, Indian cameraman R.D. Mathur found one perfect corner where there was no reflection. That saved the song!

Lyrics Changed 105 Times and Echo from a Bathroom

The song’s lyrics were changed 105 times before music director Naushad approved it. And since there was no echo effect available, he made Lata Mangeshkar sing the song inside a bathroom to get that sound. Crazy idea – but it worked!

Mughal-e-Azam – A Movie Like No Other

The film cost Rs. 1.5 crore, which was a huge amount in those days. Costumes came from Delhi, jewellery from Hyderabad, and even 2000 camels and 4000 horses were used in the film.

Even today, after more than 60 years, Mughal-e-Azam is remembered as one of the greatest and most beautiful movies ever made in India.