Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD forecasts a dip in temperatures

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad woke up to dark clouds this morning as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a significant drop in temperatures across various districts.

In most districts of Telangana, the minimum temperatures are expected to fall below 15 degrees Celsius.

Mercury to drop to 11 degrees Celsius

As per IMD Hyderabad, the temperature in various districts of the state may drop to as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

This temperature is likely to be recorded in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

The dip in temperatures is expected to continue till January 16.

IMD forecasts mist, hazy conditions due to expected dip in temperature in Hyderabad

According to the weather department, Hyderabad is likely to experience mist and hazy conditions during the morning hours till January 16.

Yesterday, the lowest temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius in the city was recorded at the University of Hyderabad.

Apart from the dip in temperatures, IMD Hyderabad forecasts that the city will see a partly cloudy sky till January 16.

Misty or hazy conditions are expected during the morning hours in all six zones of the city – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

In view of the forecast, residents of Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, need to take precautionary measures in the coming days.